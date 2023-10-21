‘Not good enough’: Vincent Kompany’s emphatic response to Burnley’s miserable defeat to Brentford

A resolute Vincent Kompany conceded his Burnley side’s miserable display against Brentford was nowhere good enough.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kompany’s men could, and probably should have been out of the game at half-time but briefly threatened a comeback before being put out of their misery towards the end.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s simple, overall it’s not good enough,” Kompany admitted.

“You then start to look at the detail of the game and in the first-half I think going back at half-time losing 1-0 is flattering to us. It could have been more.

“In the second-half, we came out and did exactly what we should have done from the start. It looked like there was flow to our game, we created chances, we recover a lot of balls. We played really well for that spell of time but there are moments we don’t take and moments that they take with a fantastic goal, which put the game a little bit past us.

“But even then, we are still relatively dangerous with a big, big chance at 2-0 for us. But then of course if you don’t take your moments…

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Burnley FC at Gtech Community Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But what happened with the red card and going down to 10 men, I don’t think we can accept that.

“I’ve given you an honest feedback but any time in the Premier League I’m telling you for 45 minutes it wasn’t good enough, you can’t have 45 minutes like we did in the first-half.”

One of the biggest concerns for Burnley is how many goals they are shipping, having now conceded 23 in just nine games.

“We’ve had [Hjalmar] Ekdal out with an injury, [Jordan] Beyer out with an injury, it’s been that type of start to the season for us,” Kompany said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But in the end I want to bring it back to what the essential is, you lose this game - and we all knew being in the Premier League for the teams that got promoted, it’s always going to be tough - but the next game can be different.