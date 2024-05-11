'Terrible season', 'relief', 'creators of our downfall': Fans react to Burnley's relegation after defeat to Tottenham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley fans have been sharing their disappointment after the club’s relegation back down to the Championship was confirmed.

The Clarets knew they had to beat Tottenham in their penultimate fixture of the season to stand any chance of keeping their survival hopes alive.

Despite having some brief hope courtesy of Jacob Bruun Larsen’s opener, Spurs fought back not once, but twice to win 2-1, meaning Kompany’s men can no longer get out of the bottom three.

It’s been a miserable campaign for the Clarets only 12 months on from the delight of their Championship title triumph.

But despite the optimism, Burnley have only picked up five league wins this season and at no point have found themselves outside the bottom three.

Fans have inevitably been left disappointed by the club’s difficult season. Here’s a selection of the best comments taken from X and Facebook:

Aaron Wright: However much this season has been awful, I genuinely have optimism for next season. This squad, even with sellable assets, has progressed and should continue to. You can name an exciting young team for next season already.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Burnley players and staff applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

JackUTCDrake: Some players will naturally move on, some players we need to move on. But we’re in a miles better position than we were last time

Tom Wiggans: End of the day we had terrible recruitment, terrible tactics and terrible team selections. We were creators of our own downfall through pure stubbornness

Peter Haworth: About as low as I’ve been watching Burnley. We make the same mistakes every week. That’s got to be down to the coaching staff.

Robert Devine: Should not have messed with last seasons squad as much as we did. Quite simply we haven’t had the quality that the Prem requires. As long as we don’t lose too many players and add wisely we’ll bounce back stronger.

Matt Norris: A catalogue of errors from start to finish by management and recruitment. Lessons need to be learnt and fast.

Andy Dewhurst: Stubborn management, young and naive squad and far too many individual mistakes. Next season could be a masterclass or disaster.

Brad Talbot: Valiant efforts today from the lads, it’s an effort too short but at least we’ve had an effort these past months. Roll on next season & all the excitement ahead

Simon Finch: An upturn in form last part of the season but when you consider point deductions, absolutely miles off it. Be interested to see the coming and goings over the summer

Christopher Turner: Should have changed keeper first half of season.

Pete Riley: League tables don’t tell lies

Philip Taylor: In a way it's a relief to be put out of our misery. Some bad signings and bad tactical decisions made but I'd stick with VK and go again. And anyway, no VAR, no decisions favouring the big clubs, and instead games thick and fast, more derbies, much more unpredictable and exciting league. UTC!