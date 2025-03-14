Swansea City v Burnley team news: 8 to miss out through injury, 2 fitness doubts and 1 ineligible - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 14th Mar 2025, 11:00 BST
Burnley have the chance to leapfrog Sheffield United in the Championship table when they take on Swansea City on Saturday.

The Clarets play the day before Chris Wilder’s side, giving them the chance to move up to second with a win in South Wales.

Scott Parker’s men come into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against West Brom on Tuesday night, while the Blades were also held by Bristol City.

Leeds United, meanwhile, strengthened their hold at the top with a 2-0 win against Millwall.

Burnley face a Swansea side that sit 16th in the Championship table and were beaten 1-0 by Watford in midweek.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

The defender missed out against Watford in midweek after picking up a hip injury during the recent game against Middlesbrough.

1. Harry Darling (Swansea) - doubt

The defender missed out against Watford in midweek after picking up a hip injury during the recent game against Middlesbrough. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

The defender is unable to face his parent club after joining the Swans on loan during the January transfer window.

2. Hannes Delcroix (Swansea) - ineligible

The defender is unable to face his parent club after joining the Swans on loan during the January transfer window. Photo: Jasper Wax

The loanee has returned to his parent club Brentford after picking up a back injury against Preston last week.

3. Myles Peart-Harris (Swansea) - out

The loanee has returned to his parent club Brentford after picking up a back injury against Preston last week. Photo: Mike Hewitt

The Danish player hasn’t featured since August having been forced to undergo surgery on his hamstring.

4. Kristian Pedersen (Swansea) - out

The Danish player hasn’t featured since August having been forced to undergo surgery on his hamstring. Photo: Eddie Keogh

