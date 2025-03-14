The Clarets play the day before Chris Wilder’s side, giving them the chance to move up to second with a win in South Wales.

Leeds United, meanwhile, strengthened their hold at the top with a 2-0 win against Millwall.

Burnley face a Swansea side that sit 16th in the Championship table and were beaten 1-0 by Watford in midweek.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Harry Darling (Swansea) - doubt The defender missed out against Watford in midweek after picking up a hip injury during the recent game against Middlesbrough.

Hannes Delcroix (Swansea) - ineligible The defender is unable to face his parent club after joining the Swans on loan during the January transfer window.

Myles Peart-Harris (Swansea) - out The loanee has returned to his parent club Brentford after picking up a back injury against Preston last week.