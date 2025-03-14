The Clarets play the day before Chris Wilder’s side, giving them the chance to move up to second with a win in South Wales.
Scott Parker’s men come into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against West Brom on Tuesday night, while the Blades were also held by Bristol City.
Leeds United, meanwhile, strengthened their hold at the top with a 2-0 win against Millwall.
Burnley face a Swansea side that sit 16th in the Championship table and were beaten 1-0 by Watford in midweek.
Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits: