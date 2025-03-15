Swansea City v Burnley confirmed XIs and team news as Josh Laurent gets the nod in midfield
Scott Parker makes just one change to the side that played out a 1-1 draw at home to West Brom on Tuesday night.
Hannibal drops down to the bench as Laurent is preferred to the former Manchester United man in Burnley’s three-man midfield.
Elsewhere, CJ Egan-Riley starts as normal after the Clarets successfully appealed against the red card he was shown at full-time against the Baggies.
Lyle Foster is also fit enough to feature on the bench despite suffering a dead leg during the final stages of the midweek draw.
Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.
As for Swansea, loanee Hannes Delcroix is ineligible to face his parent club as caretaker boss Alan Sheehan makes one change from the midweek 1-0 defeat to Watford. Kyle Naughton is the man to take Delcroix’s place in defence.
TEAMS
Swansea: Vigouroux, Key, Cabango, Naughton, O’Brien, Tymon, Franco, Cullen, Ronald, Eom, Vipotnik
Subs: McLaughlin, Fulton, Allen, Ginnelly, Bianchini, Christie, Cooper, S. Parker, A. Parker
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming
Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Hannibal, Benson, Koleosho, Sarmiento, Barnes, Foster
Referee: Oliver Langford