Swansea City v Burnley confirmed XIs and team news as Josh Laurent gets the nod in midfield

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 15th Mar 2025, 14:02 BST
Josh Laurent has been preferred to Hannibal for Burnley’s trip to Swansea City today.
Scott Parker makes just one change to the side that played out a 1-1 draw at home to West Brom on Tuesday night.

Hannibal drops down to the bench as Laurent is preferred to the former Manchester United man in Burnley’s three-man midfield.

Elsewhere, CJ Egan-Riley starts as normal after the Clarets successfully appealed against the red card he was shown at full-time against the Baggies.

Lyle Foster is also fit enough to feature on the bench despite suffering a dead leg during the final stages of the midweek draw.

Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.

As for Swansea, loanee Hannes Delcroix is ineligible to face his parent club as caretaker boss Alan Sheehan makes one change from the midweek 1-0 defeat to Watford. Kyle Naughton is the man to take Delcroix’s place in defence.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: Zack Nelson of Luton Town holds off a challenge from Josh Laurent of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Luton Town FC at on March 08, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)placeholder image
TEAMS

Swansea: Vigouroux, Key, Cabango, Naughton, O’Brien, Tymon, Franco, Cullen, Ronald, Eom, Vipotnik

Subs: McLaughlin, Fulton, Allen, Ginnelly, Bianchini, Christie, Cooper, S. Parker, A. Parker

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Hannibal, Benson, Koleosho, Sarmiento, Barnes, Foster

Referee: Oliver Langford

