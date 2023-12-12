Suspension and team news update as key Burnley man set to miss Everton game with one-match ban

Burnley will have to get by without Charlie Taylor for their crucial relegation showdown against Everton next week.

The left-back picked up his fifth booking of the season during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton, meaning he will now serve a one-match ban.

Taylor was shown a yellow card in bizarre circumstances at the Amex, leaving a free-kick for goalkeeper James Trafford to take – resulting in punishment from referee Simon Hooper, who believed he was wasting time.

The 30-year-old becomes the third Burnley player to serve a suspension this season for accumulation of yellow cards, following in the footsteps of Jordan Beyer and Josh Cullen.

Under FA rules, any player earning five bookings from his side's first 19 Premier League matches will serve a one-match ban in the same competition. Yellow cards are not carried over to the Carabao Cup or FA Cup.

Sander Berge is currently one booking away from reaching the threshold, while Connor Roberts and Josh Brownhill have both been booked three times.

On the injury front, Aaron Ramsey was forced off against Brighton on Saturday just 20 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Addressing the midfielder’s knock after the game, manager Vincent Kompany said: “I don’t know yet, it looks like he got a whack on his knee or something.”

Luca Koleosho is due to remain sidelined for large chunks of the season with a serious knee injury, while Lyle Foster remains unavailable due to receiving specialist care for his mental wellbeing.

Jack Cork and Cullen have also missed recent games through injury, while there’s also a suspicion that Michael Obafemi may have suffered another setback.

The striker, who only returned from a long-term hamstring injury in November, has been left out of Burnley’s squad for the last two games, leaving the Clarets without a recognised striker on the bench.

Everton also have selection problems of their own ahead of their trip to Turf Moor on Saturday.

Both Jarrad Branthwaite and Idrissa Gueye will miss out through suspension, while the likes of Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Ashley Young are all fitness doubts.