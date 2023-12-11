Everton suffer double suspension blow for huge Burnley game as Sean Dyche reveals injury concerns

Everton have been hit with two suspensions ahead of next weekend’s crucial relegation encounter against Burnley.

Sean Dyche’s men made it three wins on the spin on Sunday with a 2-0 victory against Chelsea, but it came at a cost.

Both Jarrad Branthwaite and Idrissa Gueye picked up their fifth bookings of the season, meaning they will now have to serve a one-match ban.

Both are guaranteed to be absent at Turf Moor next week, but the Toffees could also have some injury concerns to contend with.

Ashley Young, another regular member of the first-team, was withdrawn just before half-time against Chelsea, moments after pulling up injured.

After the game, Dyche said said the 38-year-old had a “niggly injury which we are hoping is not serious”, a point echoed by the player on X, formerly Twitter, who wrote of his injury after the game that it was “hopefully not serious”.

Another absentee at Goodison Park was Seamus Coleman, who had only just made his return from a long-term knee injury during Thursday’s win against Newcastle United.

"Hopefully [Seamus' injury] is not too serious,” Dyche said.

"Touch and go for the next week or so, I would imagine – we will have to wait and see.

"He was on the treadmill the day after Newcastle and we had to drag him off and remind him he's got a minor injury that needs settling down.”

Former Claret Michael Keane was another playing missing from Everton’s squad against Chelsea and his omission has not been explained.