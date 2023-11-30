Supercomputer predicts outcome of Burnley's must-win clash against relegation rivals Sheffield United

Burnley face a huge clash down at the bottom end of the Premier League table this weekend when they take on relegation rivals Sheffield United.

The Clarets prop up the table after 13 games on just four points, level with Everton who were recently hit with a points deduction.

The Blades, meanwhile, also languish inside the relegation zone on five points following their promotion from the Championship last season.

Vincent Kompany’s men have yet to pick up a point on home turf this season, losing seven games on the spin, so this encounter provides the Clarets with a huge opportunity to get up and running.

Last season Burnley were 2-0 winners in this encounter, but were beaten 5-2 in the reverse fixture at Bramall Lane.

But what will the outcome be on this occasion?

According to analysts at BetVictor, who have simulated the next set of fixtures using current standings and recent form, Burnley are favoured to record a much-needed victory.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Johann Berg Gudmundsson of Burnley celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on April 10, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Clarets are given a 38.7 per chance of victory, compared to 30.1 for Paul Heckingbottom’s men. There is a 31.2 per chance chance of the game ending level.

Should Burnley end up clinching only their second win of the season, it would see Kompany’s men move off the bottom of the table and above the Blades.

Everton, meanwhile, take on Nottingham Forest away from home. Analysts favour Steve Cooper’s side in this match-up, with a 42.6 per chance of victory compared to Everton’s 30.9.