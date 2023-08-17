News you can trust since 1877
Supercomputer predicts Burnley's Premier League finish compared to Aston Villa, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest & more

Burnley made their Premier League return on Friday night with a 3-0 defeat to reigning champions Manchester City.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 17th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 11:46 BST

Vincent Kompany’s men are now in the unusual position of having no game to look forward to this weekend following the postponement of their scheduled fixture against Luton Town.

There’s still a long way to go in the 2023/24 season with plenty of twists and turns expected before the final standings are locked in. But do we have any sort of inkling how that might look?

Data experts at Opta have crunched the numbers to predict the most likely finishing position for every team following the opening round of games, and here’s where they expect the Clarets to finish come May.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans after the team's defeat in the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

1. Back in the big time

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans after the team's defeat in the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Most likely finish according to Opta: 1st

2. Manchester City

Most likely finish according to Opta: 1st

Most likely finish according to Opta: 2nd

3. Arsenal

Most likely finish according to Opta: 2nd

Most likely finish according to Opta: 3rd

4. Liverpool

Most likely finish according to Opta: 3rd

