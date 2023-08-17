Supercomputer predicts Burnley's Premier League finish compared to Aston Villa, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest & more
Vincent Kompany’s men are now in the unusual position of having no game to look forward to this weekend following the postponement of their scheduled fixture against Luton Town.
There’s still a long way to go in the 2023/24 season with plenty of twists and turns expected before the final standings are locked in. But do we have any sort of inkling how that might look?
Data experts at Opta have crunched the numbers to predict the most likely finishing position for every team following the opening round of games, and here’s where they expect the Clarets to finish come May.