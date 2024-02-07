News you can trust since 1877
Supercomputer predicts Burnley's final league position compared to Everton, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest & Sheffield United - gallery

Burnley now sit seven points adrift of safety following their weekend 2-2 draw against Fulham.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 7th Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT

Vincent Kompany’s men came from two goals down to salvage a late point thanks to David Fofana’s late heroics.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Clarets, who head to Anfield this weekend to face title-challenging Liverpool.

Ahead of the game, Opta has predicted the final league table. Here it is in full:

Pep Guardiola's side moved up to second with a win against Brentford and still have a game in hand.

1. Man City

Pep Guardiola's side moved up to second with a win against Brentford and still have a game in hand. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Jurgen Klopp's side remain top but suffered a disappointing defeat to rivals Arsenal at the weekend.

2. Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's side remain top but suffered a disappointing defeat to rivals Arsenal at the weekend. Photo: Shaun Botterill

The Gunners kept themselves in the title race with their 3-1 win over leaders Liverpool.

3. Arsenal

The Gunners kept themselves in the title race with their 3-1 win over leaders Liverpool. Photo: David Price

Unai Emery's side saw off bottom outfit Sheffield United in emphatic fashion at Bramall Lane.

4. Aston Villa

Unai Emery's side saw off bottom outfit Sheffield United in emphatic fashion at Bramall Lane. Photo: Catherine Ivill

