Sunderland v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details for early top of the table clash

Burnley head to the North East for an early top of the table Championship clash against Sunderland.

Scott Parker’s table-toppers will be looking to maintain their 100 per cent record when they face the second-placed Black Cats at the Stadium of Light.

Both sides have two wins from two, with the Clarets edging the way on goal difference owing to their impressive nine goals scored.

Parker’s men have put both Luton Town and Cardiff City to the sword in their opening two games, while Sunderland have beaten Cardiff and Sheffield Wednesday without scoring a goal.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light Stadium on Saturday, August 24. Kick-off is at 3pm.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: General view inside the stadium prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Sunderland and Newcastle United at Stadium of Light on January 06, 2024 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

No, the game falls behind the UK’s 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

James Trafford is expected to come back into contention after missing out against Cardiff City last weekend with illness.

Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Shurandy Sambo Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Michael Obafemi all missed out against the Bluebirds.

As for Sunderland, Alan Browne could return from a calf injury while Ian Poveda is also in line to make his Black Cats debut.

Dan Ballard is not yet ready to return to the squad after suffering an injury in the first game of the pre-season.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“It’s a tough, tough game.

“I’ve obviously been there as a player and there will be 40,000 people in the stadium at the weekend.

“They’ve got off to a really good start and they’re a really good side. They’re a young side, a dynamic team, a new coach in who has done really well.

“We’re under no illusions as to what we’re going to come up against, but we also faced that in the previous two fixtures against two really good sides, so we will be prepared and ready.”

What are the predicted teams?

Sunderland: Patterson, Cirkin, Alese, O’Nien, Hume, Neil, Bellingham, Browne, Rigg, Roberts, Mayenda

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, O’Shea, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Vitinho, Koleosho, Amdouni, Foster

Who is the referee?

Stephen Martin. He oversaw 21 games last season, dishing out 104 yellow cards and two reds. He last took charge of a Burnley game in October 2022 for the 4-0 win against Swansea City, where Joel Piroe was dismissed for the visitors.

What are the latest odds?

Sunderland: 15/8

Draw: 23/10

Burnley: 11/8

Odds according to SkyBet.