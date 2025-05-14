Sunderland or Sheffield United to join Burnley and Leeds United in the Premier League
The two sides will battle it out in the Wembley final on Saturday, May 24 after the Black Cats edged their way past Coventry City in dramatic fashion last night.
The game looked to be heading to penalties with the Sky Blues leading 1-0 on the night, following the Black Cats’ 2-1 victory in the first leg.
But defender Dan Ballard popped up with a header deep into stoppage-time in extra-time to secure a 3-2 aggregate win for Regis Le Bris’ side.
It was heartache for Frank Lampard, who was hoping to guide the Sky Blues back to the top flight for the first time in 24 years.
Sheffield United now await Sunderland in the final after the Blades breezed past Bristol City 6-0 over two legs, the widest margin of victory in play-off history.
The South Yorkshire outfit will inevitably be favourites, having finished the regular season in third place on 90 points, 14 clear of Sunderland.
Chris Wilder’s side beat Sunderland 1-0 at Bramall Lane in November, but the Black Cats got their revenge in their home fixture with a 2-1 victory in January.
Burnley and Leeds United will both be watching on with their feet well and truly up, having already secured their automatic promotion to the top flight.
Both sides finished the season on 100 points, but Leeds pipped Burnley to the league title via the way of goal difference.