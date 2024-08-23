Sunderland dealt star player blow on eve of top-of-the-table Burnley clash as Fabrizio Romano issues update
Winger Jack Clarke is said to have agreed a move to Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.
The package to take Clarke to Portman Road is said to be worth up to £20m with add-ons included.
With Clarke expected to have a medical in Suffolk at some point today, Clarke will play no part in Saturday’s fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Ironically, Clarke was strongly linked to Burnley this time last year when Vincent Kompany was looking to strengthen his Burnley squad ahead of the season in the top flight.
The former Leeds United man has started in both of Sunderland’s league games this season, scoring in their 2-0 win at Cardiff City on the opening day.
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna confirmed yesterday that the club were still looking for additions in forward areas – and a deal for Clarke is now close.
“There are still some areas that we feel we want to add to,” he said.
“The forward areas is one of those. We know that with the level of the league, and how we operate, we need great depth in those areas. We’re a team who probably made more forward substitutions than anyone last year.
"We want to be really strong in those areas and have good depth, we want to add different qualities that we think can help us be successful, so we’re continuing to look at that.”
The Black Cats, like Scott Parker’s men, have won both of their opening Championship games.
