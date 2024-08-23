Sunderland dealt star player blow on eve of top-of-the-table Burnley clash as Fabrizio Romano issues update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are highly likely to be without one of their star men for tomorrow’s top of the table clash against Burnley.

Winger Jack Clarke is said to have agreed a move to Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The package to take Clarke to Portman Road is said to be worth up to £20m with add-ons included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Clarke expected to have a medical in Suffolk at some point today, Clarke will play no part in Saturday’s fixture at the Stadium of Light.

Ironically, Clarke was strongly linked to Burnley this time last year when Vincent Kompany was looking to strengthen his Burnley squad ahead of the season in the top flight.

The former Leeds United man has started in both of Sunderland’s league games this season, scoring in their 2-0 win at Cardiff City on the opening day.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna confirmed yesterday that the club were still looking for additions in forward areas – and a deal for Clarke is now close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Sunderland player Jack Clarke in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Huddersfield Town at Stadium of Light on November 29, 2023 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“There are still some areas that we feel we want to add to,” he said.

“The forward areas is one of those. We know that with the level of the league, and how we operate, we need great depth in those areas. We’re a team who probably made more forward substitutions than anyone last year.

"We want to be really strong in those areas and have good depth, we want to add different qualities that we think can help us be successful, so we’re continuing to look at that.”

The Black Cats, like Scott Parker’s men, have won both of their opening Championship games.