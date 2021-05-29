Striker Chris Wood celebrates hat-trick at Burnley’s Player of the Year Awards

Chris Wood

The New Zealand international was named Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year, after hitting double figures for the fourth-successive season.

And his 12-goal haul, which took him to 50 goals in a Burnley shirt, also saw him land the Top Scorer gong.

Matt Lowton’s superb effort at Crystal Palace in February won the vote for Goal of the Season, just ahead Dwight McNeil's stunning curler at Everton the following month.

Striker Ashley Barnes claimed the award for Magic Moment of the Season, on behalf of the team, for scoring the late penalty that ended Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten home record in January - first win at Anfield since 1974.

The annual Centurion awards were awarded to Barnes and Jay Rodriguez, who both notched up 200 appearances for the club during the season, while .Nick Pope, Dwight McNeil and Charlie Taylor all passed 100 appearances.

The U23s Player of the Year was Lewis Richardson, after a season where he became Burnley’s youngest Premier League debutant, at 18 years and 21 days, when coming on as a substitute at Tottenham Hotspur in February.

The U18s Player of the Year was Jake Rooney.

Burnley Women’s Player of the Year was Nic Worthington.

The inaugural Chairman’s Community Champion, sponsored by Recycle IT went to close friends Hughie Higginson and Freddie Xaxi, after Freddie vowed to raise money for Hughie, who continues to undergo treatment for Leukaemia at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.