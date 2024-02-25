'Story of the season': Ian Wright's damning verdict on Burnley's self-inflicted defeat to Crystal Palace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vincent Kompany’s men were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Oliver Glasner’s men at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The Clarets were already struggling to get a foothold in the game before Josh Brownhill was shown a straight red card for hauling Jefferson Lerma to the ground.

Brownhill wasn’t necessarily at fault though, with the midfielder on the receiving end of a suicidal pass out from the back from goalkeeper James Trafford.

While Burnley held on for as long as they could with 10 men, the home side eventually cruised home once they broke the headlock midway through the second-half.

Discussing the game on Match of the Day, Wright said it was a familiar story for his old side.

“You have to feel for Vincent Kompany…this has been the story of the season for them,” he told presenter Gary Lineker.

“I think you’ve been doing it a few times on Match of the Day where they’ve been playing out from the back and it’s cost them.

“Like Vincent Kompany said, up until that point there wasn’t a lot going on but in the end it’s changed the game.”

When asked if the red was the right decision, Wright added: “I think so, definitely.”

Micah Richards also weighed in, attributing Burnley’s struggles this season to their failure to get up to speed in the top flight.

“Wrighty is right, they just keep shooting themselves in the foot,” he said.