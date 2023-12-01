Stick or twist? Burnley predicted team vs Sheffield United in must-win game inside the relegation zone - gallery
The Clarets return to the Turf Moor looking to claim their first home win of the season this weekend in a huge game down at the bottom of the Premier League table.
They take on a Sheffield United side that sit in the bottom three alongside them, albeit one point ahead.
Burnley’s performances have improved of late, but the results have yet to follow. Is this the day that first home win of the campaign finally arrives?
Arijanet Muric, Jack Cork and Lyle Foster are all expected to miss out – with that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up: