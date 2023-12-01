News you can trust since 1877
Stick or twist? Burnley predicted team vs Sheffield United in must-win game inside the relegation zone - gallery

Could Vincent Kompany named an unchanged Burnley side for the fourth game running this weekend?
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 1st Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

The Clarets return to the Turf Moor looking to claim their first home win of the season this weekend in a huge game down at the bottom of the Premier League table.

They take on a Sheffield United side that sit in the bottom three alongside them, albeit one point ahead.

Burnley’s performances have improved of late, but the results have yet to follow. Is this the day that first home win of the campaign finally arrives?

Arijanet Muric, Jack Cork and Lyle Foster are all expected to miss out – with that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

Arijanet Muric hasn't trained all week due to his recent infection, so Trafford will continue in between the sticks.

1. GK - James Trafford

Arijanet Muric hasn't trained all week due to his recent infection, so Trafford will continue in between the sticks.

The Brazilian has done well in recent games and has kept Connor Roberts out of the side.

2. RB - Vitinho

The Brazilian has done well in recent games and has kept Connor Roberts out of the side.

Hjalmar Ekdal and Ameen Al-Dakhil will be pushing to return, but O'Shea has been solid in recent games.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

Hjalmar Ekdal and Ameen Al-Dakhil will be pushing to return, but O'Shea has been solid in recent games.

The German has enjoyed a string of starts since returning from injury earlier in the season.

4. CB - Jordan Beyer

The German has enjoyed a string of starts since returning from injury earlier in the season.

