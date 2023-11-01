'Special moment': Vincent Kompany looks ahead to Burnley's reunion with Sean Dyche in Everton cup clash

Vincent Kompany believes it will be a “special moment” for Sean Dyche to face Burnley for the first time since his departure last year.

The Clarets take on Dyche’s Everton this evening at Goodison Park, with a spot in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup at stake.

It will be the first time Burnley have come face-to-face with their former manager since his sacking in April 2022.

Prior to that, the 52-year-old enjoyed 10 enjoyable years at the helm at Turf Moor.

“For sure it’s going to be a good moment for him,” Kompany said. “I can relate to it when I played [Man] City for the first time. It’s always a special moment.

“In the end, this club in general has always been a club with a lot of stability. What is the number of managers in the history of the club, it’s a low number. 29? In 141 years?

“He’s used the time he had really well. He got the team in the Premier League, he got them back up into the Premier League.

“I can absolutely appreciate what the club has done over the years, it’s a beautiful club to be a part of.”

Burnley head into the game off the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat to their relegation rivals Bournemouth on Saturday.

The fixture at the Vitality Stadium was marred by late VAR controversy, which left Kompany angered during his post-match press conference.

But Kompany has no concerns about his ability to lift his players, who could be forgiven for feeling low given Burnley’s poor start to the season in the league.

“They will always get that from me, we will always be demanding,” he said.

“It’s something we’ve already been onto them and before this season as well. We’ve spoken about being in tough moments and when it’s the right time to show who you really are. It’s so important.