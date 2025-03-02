'Sort of embarrassing': Josh Brownhill's brutal Burnley take on miserable Preston North End FA Cup defeat

Josh Brownhill provided a damning verdict of Burnley’s FA Cup defeat to Preston North End – labelling his side’s display as “embarrassing”.

Scott Parker’s side were second best from the first minute to the last as they suffered their first defeat in either league or cup since the start of November.

Brownhill didn’t hold back with his stinging criticism of his side’s display, acknowledging he and his teammates must take responsibility.

“The performance wasn’t good enough,” the club’s skipper told Clarets+.

“It’s sort of embarrassing looking back, especially for the fans that have come here and packed out [the away end] again, but we didn’t give them anything to celebrate. Even when we came out in the second-half, there wasn’t enough fight in there.

"It was just one of those days. We haven’t been like this all season, it’s probably just this one game. But we take responsibility as players in there [the dressing room].

Josh Brownhill didn't mince his words when describing Burnley's display against Preston in the FA Cup (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

“We said it ourselves but we can’t dwell on it too much. It wasn’t the best performance at all but there’s a big game [against Cardiff City] on Tuesday, so we’ve got to try and put it behind us.”

Trailing by two goals at half-time, following a Robbie Brady free-kick and a second from Milutin Osmajic, Burnley had it all to do in the second-half but they were unable to fashion any sort of comeback.

Instead, gaps opened up for the hosts and a third goal duly arrived via Will Keane 15 minutes from time.

“At half-time the manager just said ‘everybody has got to be up for it, you’ve got to be up for the fight’,” Brownhill added.

“We wanted to come out and put them under pressure for five to 10 minutes, score a goal and who knows, things can change quickly. But we didn’t really do that.

“We didn’t really have many clear-cut chances, maybe a couple in the first-half but it was a deserved defeat.”