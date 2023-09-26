'Solid and disciplined': Vincent Kompany's takeaway from Burnley's comfortable cup win against Salford City

Vincent Kompany was left pleased with Burnley’s “solid” and “disciplined” during their comfortable Carabao Cup victory against Salford City.

The Clarets booked their place in the fourth round of the competition with a 4-0 victory against their League Two opposition at the Peninsula Stadium.

Anass Zaroury was involved in all four goals, which were scored by first-time goalscorers Sander Berge, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Dara O’Shea and Wilson Odobert.

Analysing what was a good night’s work, Kompany said: “I just wanted the team to look like a team. I could go and send them out and hope the quality makes the difference, but we turned it into a solid, disciplined performance with chances and a control of the game.

“For a cup game away from home, that’s always a good sign, even if you’re playing a team who is a few divisions down.”

Given Burnley’s priority will be securing their Premier League survival, many might think a cup run would be viewed as a distraction.

But Kompany takes the opposite view, believing this fixture came at the perfect time to utilise his full squad.

SALFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Salford City and Burnley at Peninsula Stadium on September 26, 2023 in Salford, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“We were quite happy to have the game,” he said.

“We had 14 new players at the start of the season, so these types of games are massive. They looked like a team as well, so that’s a good result away from home and it’s given us another round to look forward to.

“It was disciplined for 95 minutes. I know we’re still looking to bring a team together and it’s still the start of the season, so you have to look for positives and for us it was disciplined, it was organised and we didn’t give any chances away. We created enough to score the goals we scored.

“These games can be a cup adventure and we made sure it was what it needed to be.”

Burnley will be hoping to take momentum from this win when they return to league action on Saturday when they take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park.