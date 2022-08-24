Shrewsbury Town 0, Burnley 1: Chris Boden on a welcome win

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While a slender 1-0 victory in the EFL Cup at a side a division below you is hardly the stuff to shout from the rooftops about, Tuesday was an encouraging night for Vincent Kompany’s young charges.

Yes, there were familiar teething problems - the Clarets, in the absence of Scott Twine or another such number 10 who could potentially produce a moment of magic, struggled to break down a side happy to sit in their shape, while also lacking anyone able to commit and open up teams with their dribbling skills.

And Burnley still need to inject more pace and purpose into their passing at times - it can become more methodical.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Samuel Bastien of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Burnley at John Smith's Stadium on July 29, 2022 in Huddersfield, England.

But, having gone four games without a victory, and having seen 2-0 and 3-1 leads evaporate against Blackpool at the weekend, it was about finding a way to win, and, having got in front, showing they can control and manage the game to a successful conclusion.

They were not overly stretched by a limited opponent, but showed they were prepared to dig deep and scrap for the cause, in protecting their one-goal advantage.

As Kompany said: “I was happy we didn't pick up any injuries and the running levels were good again and the energy levels. I felt the clean sheet was a testimony to how a few young guys in there held their own and there were good signs.

“It was a case of us staying patient and working through the lines and it took a while for us to grasp it and just as we did we got the goal. That is something we have to get used to get good at.”

Ultimately it was as comfortable as a 1-0 win can be, in the circumstances, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell not significantly stretched, bar a terrific first half save from centre back Matthew Pennington’s instinctive effort, from Luke Leahy’s centre.

Chey Dunkley did have a late header ruled out for off-side, but the Clarets’ line proved effective, catching the hosts out again and again.

And in injury time, they took the sting out of the game, keeping the ball in the corner before coming out and maintaining possession to ensure Shrewsbury were no threat to their goal.

Kompany made eight changes and learned a thing or two about the players on duty.

Peacock-Farrell in goal showed he is more than comfortable playing in this system, starting attacks with short, sharp passes, and while he was caught out once in the first half, his decision making was pragmatic, not taking risks if unnecessary.

CJ Egan-Riley came in for his first start at centre back alongside Charlie Taylor, and looked composed throughout, on the ball and when tested in the air against a physical side.

And Matt Lowton showed his professionalism.

Two weeks ago, Kompany said: “Lowts…knows that his minutes will be limited here, but the way he is training and the way he is conducting himself, it is about performance, and as long as a player is at the club, I go with what I see, and he is hungry and on a mission.”

He certainly looked a man on a mission, using the ball well, putting his foot in, and also getting up the pitch to put over the cross of the night for Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s volley just before half-time.

Lowton us essentially third-choice right back at the club, behind Connor Roberts and Vitinho, and if this is to be his last appearance - he deserves to be playing first team football for someone - he has been a magnificent servant.

Gudmundsson played 45 minutes as he works his way back after being out since January with appendicitis and a badly-torn calf, and while he would surely do better with that fabulous left foot in future, he was neat and tidy and looked like he could still be a useful option for Kompany.

Vitinho showed he will slot in nicely at left back as Ian Maatsen sees out the second and third games of his suspension, stretching the game while remaining direct, and also able to come into the half space and operate as a midfielder.

Darko Churlinov, after Egan-Riley, was the second full debutant, and tried to make things happen throughout - his intelligent movement drew two defenders before half-time, leading to Manuel Benson driving into the space and going agonisingly close to finding the far corner.

The North Macedonian looks to have a real change of gears, and worked hard against the ball as well.

Benson came close to a first goal for the club, as above, and also claimed an assist for Samuel Bastien’s winner, but must look to face up opponents and drive at them, rather than taking the easier option of playing back and inside.

Ashley Barnes got a start after spending most of the last two games on the bench, but while he worked hard, he did little to push his cause to come back in for Jay Rodriguez, who had a night off, along with Jack Cork and Roberts.