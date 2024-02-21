‘Shock to the system’: Jay Rodriguez opens up on Burnley’s struggles in the Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Optimism was high among the Clarets faithful after Vincent Kompany’s men cruised their way to the Championship title last term.

But it’s been a different story this season, with Burnley winning just three of their 25 games, leaving them 19th and seven points adrift of safety.

Rodriguez assessed the team’s struggles while appearing on Ben Foster’s podcast ‘Fozcast’.

He said: “It’s been difficult, it’s been a shock to the system after the success of last year, but we’ve learnt as a group.

“We’re a young group that is still learning, but the Premier League doesn’t wait for anyone.

“The difference is you get punished. The group is learning and developing and that’s the aim for the club.

“The domination we had in the Championship, you come to the Premier League, you make a slight mistake and it’s in the back of your net within three passes.

“Sometimes you’ve played really well but you come off 3-0 down and you’re thinking ‘how has that happened?’

“That’s why everyone loves the Premier League though. It’s got the best players, the fittest, strongest, the best tactics, it’s the best league in the world.”

Rodriguez, now 34, admits he’s found a big difference with the quality of defending Burnley have come up against this season.

“The physical attributes of players, especially defenders, they’re all monsters, they’re all in the gym, they’re all quick, strong and fast,” the forward added.

“Not only that, they’re also one step ahead in the mind. You try and make a move and sometimes they’re already there.

“You don’t get as many chances as you do in the Championship.

“They’re very switched on, they sense danger quicker. If you get one chance in a game you’ve got to take it because you don’t get three or four.

“It comes through training, you’ve got to take your chances so you do your repetitive shooting. If you’ve got one chance in a game, but you’re tired and fatigued, you’ve got to replicate that.