Scott Parker’s side currently sit third in the Championship table, a point adrift of Leeds United in second and a further four away from the Blades.
Connor Roberts came off during that game with a late ankle issue but should be fine to continue.
Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Thursday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:
1. Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) - doubt
The defender hasn’t featured for the Blades since suffering an ankle injury in training at the start of the month, with his last appearance coming against Coventry in November. Photo: George Wood
2. Ollie Arblaster (Sheffield United) - out
The midfielder is facing a sustained period on the sidelines after undergoing surgery in November for a ruptured achilles. Photo: Stu Forster
3. Tyrese Campbell (Sheffield United) - doubt
Missed last weekend’s trip to Cardiff with a hamstring injury, but could be fit enough to return. Photo: Alex Livesey
4. Femi Seriki (Sheffield United) - doubt
Another doubt after picking up a calf problem during the draw against West Brom at the start of December. Photo: Ed Sykes
