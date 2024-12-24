Scott Parker’s side currently sit third in the Championship table, a point adrift of Leeds United in second and a further four away from the Blades.

The Clarets are in good form though, making it back-to-back wins at the weekend with a 2-1 victory against Watford to extend their unbeaten run to nine games.

Connor Roberts came off during that game with a late ankle issue but should be fine to continue.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Thursday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) - doubt The defender hasn't featured for the Blades since suffering an ankle injury in training at the start of the month, with his last appearance coming against Coventry in November.

Ollie Arblaster (Sheffield United) - out The midfielder is facing a sustained period on the sidelines after undergoing surgery in November for a ruptured achilles.

Tyrese Campbell (Sheffield United) - doubt Missed last weekend's trip to Cardiff with a hamstring injury, but could be fit enough to return.