Sheffield United v Burnley team news: Six to miss out through injury and seven fitness doubts - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 24th Dec 2024, 12:00 GMT
Burnley head to South Yorkshire for their traditional Boxing Day fixture as they look to cut the gap to league leaders Sheffield United.

Scott Parker’s side currently sit third in the Championship table, a point adrift of Leeds United in second and a further four away from the Blades.

The Clarets are in good form though, making it back-to-back wins at the weekend with a 2-1 victory against Watford to extend their unbeaten run to nine games.

Connor Roberts came off during that game with a late ankle issue but should be fine to continue.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Thursday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

The defender hasn’t featured for the Blades since suffering an ankle injury in training at the start of the month, with his last appearance coming against Coventry in November.

1. Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) - doubt

The defender hasn’t featured for the Blades since suffering an ankle injury in training at the start of the month, with his last appearance coming against Coventry in November. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
The midfielder is facing a sustained period on the sidelines after undergoing surgery in November for a ruptured achilles.

2. Ollie Arblaster (Sheffield United) - out

The midfielder is facing a sustained period on the sidelines after undergoing surgery in November for a ruptured achilles. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Missed last weekend’s trip to Cardiff with a hamstring injury, but could be fit enough to return.

3. Tyrese Campbell (Sheffield United) - doubt

Missed last weekend’s trip to Cardiff with a hamstring injury, but could be fit enough to return. Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Another doubt after picking up a calf problem during the draw against West Brom at the start of December.

4. Femi Seriki (Sheffield United) - doubt

Another doubt after picking up a calf problem during the draw against West Brom at the start of December. Photo: Ed Sykes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleySheffield UnitedSouth YorkshireLeeds UnitedBladesScott ParkerWatford
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice