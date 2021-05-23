Sheffield United v Burnley LIVE

LiveSheffield United v Burnley LIVE
Burnley take a trip to Bramall Lane to take on already-relegated Sheffield United as the curtain comes down on the 2020-21 campaign.
The Clarets have won just once in 18 attempts in the league at the home of the Blades, which came during the 2008-09 season.
Martin Paterson, Graham Alexander (pen) and Chris Eagles netted in a five-goal thriller on that occasion.
Sean Dyche's side have won their last two games on the road, both with clean sheets, and a repeat of that would match club records at this level.
Join us here for all the LIVE action on the final day of the term.
Last updated: Sunday, 23 May, 2021, 12:01
- The Clarets could complete a first league double over the Blades since the 2008-09 campaign
- Burnley won the reverse fixture 1-0, with captain Ben Mee scoring the winner at Turf Moor
- Burnley have won just once in their last 18 league fixtures at Bramall Lane
- Martin Paterson, Graham Alexander (pen) and Chris Eagles were on the scoresheet on that occasion in a five-goal thriller in December 2008
- Sheffield United could claim an unwanted Premier League record should they lose for a 30th time this season
- The Blades have scored 19 goals - the top-flight record for fewest goals scored in a season is 20 by Derby County in 2007-08
- The Clarets could equal the club Premier League record of three successive away victories and three away clean sheets in a row
- Sean Dyche's side have lost six of their past eight league fixtures
- The Clarets have lost all five Premier League matches without injured goalkeeper Nick Pope, conceding 17 goals
- A 15th place finish is the best the Clarets can hope for this season
Matt Lowton returns to Bramall Lane to face his former club
“He’s a very good footballer, in my opinion.”
“He’s had a strong season” - Burnley boss Sean Dyche on former Sheffield United man Matt Lowton
Matt Lowton returns to the club where he started his career, with praise from boss Sean Dyche ringing in his ears after an impressive campaign.
Sean Dyche on Robbie Brady’s future!
“There are a number of situations here we still are resolving and looking at!”
Robbie Brady’s future “still to be resolved” - Burnley boss Sean Dyche
Burnley winger Robbie Brady’s future remains up in the air, heading into the close season.
Sean Dyche delivers verdict on defender’s future
Will James Tarkowski still be at Turf Moor next season?
“He’ll be here as far as I’m concerned” - Burnley boss Sean Dyche on the future of James Tarkowski
Sean Dyche expects James Tarkowski to be a Burnley player next season - whether he can agree a new contract or not.
Will Nick Pope feature in Burnley’s final game of the season?
Here’s the latest from boss Sean Dyche...
Sean Dyche’s injury update ahead of Burnley’s final game of the season at Sheffield United
Nick Pope has a chance of returning at Sheffield United on Sunday.