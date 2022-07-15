Seventh heaven for Vincent Kompany as Burnley boss lands Chelsea youngster on loan

The 20-year-old arrives from Stamford Bridge on a season-long loan and will join his new team-mates on the pre-season tour to Portugal.

The Netherlands Under 21 international — who won't play any part in tonight's friendly against Shrewsbury Town — arrives with Championship experience after spending time with Coventry City last term.

Maatsen joined Feyenoord's academy aged seven, before spells with Sparta Rotterdam and PSV Eindhoven, and then joined Chelsea in 2018.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Ryan Woods of Birmingham City tackles Ian Maatsen of Coventry City which leads to a red card for Ryan Woods during the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City and Birmingham City at The Coventry Building Society Arena on November 23, 2021 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

In October 2020, Maatsen joined Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan, making 35 appearances in all competitions, and scoring his first senior goal in April 2021 in a 1–0 win at Doncaster Rovers.

Last season he played 42 times for the Sky Blues in all competitions, scoring three goals.

He is contracted at Stamford Bridge until 2024, and Chelsea have an option to extend his deal by a further year.

Burnley’s only current senior left back is Charlie Taylor, with young Owen Dodgson last week signing a new deal, after making his first team debut in the FA Cup against Huddersfield in January.