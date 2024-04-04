Sean Dyche to put 'respect' aside for Burnley during huge six-pointer against Everton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two teams come face-to-face in a huge encounter down at the bottom end of the Premier League table at Goodison Park this Saturday.

The Toffees, without a win in their last 13 league games, sit 16th in the table, seven points clear of Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vincent Kompany’s men, who are six adrift of Nottingham Forest in 17th, know they realistically have to win to keep their survival hopes alive.

While Dyche has nothing but respect for Burnley as a club following his near 10-year tenure at Turf Moor, he insists that has to be put to one side for 90 minutes.

“Their challenge is what it is. It’s nothing to do with me anymore,” he said.

“I’m completely focused on what we do here, I’d like to think that’s obvious, but I always respect Burnley Football Club and always will do.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, applauds the fans prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on April 02, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the fact is, once the whistle blows there will be no respect there, we’ve got to look after ourselves and deliver a performance that will beat them.”

Everton’s last win in the league came in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor. Dyche is expecting a similar challenge, albeit he accepts Burnley have made one or two slight tweaks since that encounter in December.

“I don’t see them as much different in the sense they’re giving their all, they’ve got a youthfulness, they’ve got energy about them and they have some quality.

“They spent a lot of money on players to try and build on what they achieved last season in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously it’s been a tough season, not just for them but for us and many others because the Premier League is tough.

“The stats suggest they’ve been going from back to front quicker with a bit of a twist in their shape as well. We’ll see.

“My knowledge is pretty good of the stats and facts of the Premier League and what brings winning football.