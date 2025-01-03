Scott Parker to remind Burnley players of significance of East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker wants his Burnley players to understand the significance of tomorrow’s East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers.

The Clarets make the short trip to Ewood Park looking to extend their glorious run against their fierce rivals, which has seen them unbeaten since 2010.

While Parker will inevitably want his players to treat this game like any other when the first whistle is blown, he’s admitted he will remind his squad beforehand of just how big an occasion it is for the Burnley faithful.

When asked if this type of game can bring extra pressure, Parker said: “It can do, definitely. We’re a young team and in these big games…the main thing is about getting the three points and winning to get the bragging rights over the opposition, that will be no different this weekend.

“As always that’s the main focus, but we also need to have a real understanding of what this means to our people. I will explain exactly that to the group like we did in the home game.

“There’s probably a bit extra to this weekend and we’ll be fully ready for that.”

In the wake of Hannibal’s senseless red card against Stoke City on New Year’s Day, Parker also stressed the importance of keeping cool heads.

“It’s definitely important [to deal with the occasion]. It’s a key thing,” he added.

“While I often say you want to be right on the line, you never want to cross it. I include our fans as well as the players in that really, because we all need to be responsible and have an emotional de-attachment in certain moments to stay focused and stay at our best.

“Of course with these derbies and the atmosphere that will be created can bring something different, but as long as people aren’t crossing the line in terms of my players that will be key.”

While this is Parker’s first experience of the derby at Ewood Park, he was in the dugout back in August when the two sides played out a 1-1 draw.

Having only just taken over the role, Parker had been constantly reminded of how important the fixture was.

“It was a massive focus and a conversation I was having on a regular basis when I first took the job and the game didn’t surprise me in any way,” he said.

“I had a feeling about how intense the game would be, what it meant to our fans and I probably saw that first hand. I expect nothing different this time around.

“I understand the magnitude of this game for our fanbase and for us as a club with that local rivalry.

“As always we will be going there as best prepared as we can while understanding what it means to our supporters and try and deliver a performance - one that shows a real work ethic and desire and hopefully we bring a real quality about us to go and get the three points.”

Blackburn have performed well this season, sitting seventh in the table and level on points with the play-off spots.

John Eustace’s side even did Burnley a favour in their last outing, netting a late equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw against league leaders Leeds United.

“They’ve done very well,” Parker said. “They’ve come off the back of a run of games where they’ve had some wins, so it’s a tough opposition as always.

“The game and what it brings, that will add to it as well. But like always we will be ready for the challenge that faces us and no doubt they will be as well.”