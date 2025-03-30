Scott Parker responds to Burnley moving level on points with Leeds United in fight for promotion
It was a significant afternoon in the race for the top two on Saturday as the Clarets held on for a thoroughly deserved 1-0 victory over Bristol City.
At the same time, Leeds were pegged back deep into stoppage-time to draw 2-2 with Swansea City, meaning they remain in second, ahead of Burnley only on goal difference.
Sheffield United, meanwhile, now lead the way two points ahead.
When it was put to Parker that Saturday was a significant day in the fight for automatic promotion, Parker responded: “It's a big day because we've won another game.
“I will consistently say it, and maybe people won't believe me, but honestly, I'm not jumping on a rollercoaster of what other teams are doing. This is just solely us.
“You live on that rollercoaster, your emotions go up and down every Saturday, every Wednesday or Tuesday when other teams play.
“So we won today, but we now move on to Coventry. That'll be the main focus. Hopefully we can try and grind out another result there.”
Burnley were well worthy of their win against the Robins, which came courtesy of Zian Flemming’s sublime 30-yard free-kick.
But a dominant performance warranted a far more comfortable scoreline, rather than the nervy ending that ensued.
“We needed a second, didn't we? I think that's fair to say,” Parker added.
“In saying that, did we need the second? Because as a team and as a group, we're pretty solid. We trust ourselves that we can keep a clean sheet.
“But I think if the second goal goes in, it probably takes a little bit of edge out of the stadium, maybe takes an edge out of a young group as well, which we are.
“Players in this team are experiencing different things and different emotions at this point in the season, which is something they’ve never experienced before.
“So yes, a second was needed and was well worthy, but we didn't manage to do that. What we did manage to do is keep a clean sheet, three points, undefeated at home again and we keep moving.”
