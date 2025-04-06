Scott Parker reacts after Burnley leapfrog Sheffield United and Leeds United into top spot
The Clarets enjoyed a near-perfect day yesterday, beating Coventry City 2-1 while Sheffield United lost at Oxford United and Leeds United were held by Luton Town.
It means Parker’s men leapfrog their promotion rivals into top spot for the first time since defeating Sheffield Wednesday in October.
Despite a potentially seismic day of results in the fight for automatic promotion, Parker is still refusing to get carried away.
“We could be ahead of them [Leeds] this week, we could be behind them the next,” he said after Saturday’s win, before Sheffield United kicked off.
“Honestly, it's not even something where one thought comes into my mind.
“All I'm focused on now is Derby [on Tuesday]. Can we go and box it off? Can we be the team that we've been? Can we keep churning out results, showing our quality, digging in when we need to dig in? Get three points and we keep rolling.
“This division, I'll never, ever get on the rollercoaster of it. One week you could be up in the air, the next week you're down on the floor.
“You can only influence and we can only control the things that we can control. It's cliche, I get it, but it's vitally important. That's what we've done for the majority of this year and we'll continue doing that.”
