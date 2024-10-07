Scott Parker outlines Burnley's approach to the international break before returning against Sheffield Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley’s players not away on international duty will get the chance to rest and recover before the hard work restarts again.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker’s men have just finished a busy where, where they faced three games in the space of seven days.

The Clarets aren’t in action now though until Saturday, October 19, when they make the trip to South Yorkshire to face Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given the break in action, Parker has allowed his players some time away from the training ground before it all gears up again for another busy month of action before another international break in November.

“The players will get some time off and then we will work through the week,” Parker explained.

“It’s a good opportunity really. I know we have a few internationals going away, but for sure it will be a week where we work and maintain our fitness and improve fitness even.

“We will keep trying to nudge along here, try and improve fitness and then obviously add more detail into our work that we need as a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OXFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, acknowledges the fans after the draw in the Sky Bet Championship match between Oxford United FC and Burnley FC at Kassam Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

“Next week is an international week, but the following week gives us another good block of days to get some really good work in.

“We will give the players some downtime though. Obviously it’s been a tough week with a lot of games and our squad has probably been a little bit stretched in terms of injuries.

“We will give some downtime to the players but then we’re back in for work. We’ll keep learning and keep improving where we need to improve.”