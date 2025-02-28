Scott Parker outlines Burnley's approach to FA Cup fifth round tie against Preston North End
The Clarets are just one game away from reaching the quarter-finals of the competition, something they’ve only managed on one occasion in the last 20 years.
But in the midst of a promotion fight, and with a midweek trip to Cardiff on the horizon, manager Scott Parker concedes he will look to freshen things up at Deepdale.
He said: “I think, as always, the league is probably fundamentally our priority this year. But in saying that, it's a competition that we want to do extremely well in.
“We have an opportunity at this present moment, against good opposition, but one which we could go and get through and get through this round. It takes us into the realms of maybe seeing something.
“As always, we'll go there as strong as we can. We want to get through this round, put in a good performance and stay in the competition.”
Parker made all 11 changes for the third round tie against League One side Reading, before making a further eight changes in the last round when they beat Premier League side Southampton 1-0.
When asked if he expects to ring the changes once again, Parker replied: “Yeah, that will probably be the case.
“We'll rotate a little bit, obviously use some of the squad. It gives us an opportunity to do that.
“We have a game so close after as well, we have a league fixture on Tuesday, so we'll probably rotate a little bit.”
With the likes of Vaclav Hladky, Joe Worrall, Jonjo Shelvey and Manuel Benson waiting in the wings, Burnley are unlikely to be overly weakened even if they do make numerous changes.
With the Clarets unbeaten in their last 23 games in league and cup, Parker is keen for that good run to continue.
“It's definitely about continuing momentum,” he said.
“We have a bigger squad here and everyone's working very, very hard to get minutes and get in the team.
“The work that goes on, I see those boys coming in or the ones who have come in have done very, very well and I don’t see that being any different this weekend, really.”
