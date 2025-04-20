Scott Parker on the prospect of Burnley clinching promotion with a win against Sheffield United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has no doubts about the preparedness of his Burnley side to go and deliver a potentially promotion-winning display against Sheffield United.

The Clarets know if they overcome their direct rivals at Turf Moor on Monday night they will be back in the Premier League next season, even with two games still remaining.

While Parker isn’t about to change tact and make any outlandish statements, the Clarets boss is confident his side will be ready for the task ahead.

“Easy motivation, of course, but we're playing against a tough side, a good side, and this is going to be a massive game for us,” he said.

“We're going into it as best we can and we'll be raring to go.

“The aim was [to get out of the division] at the start of the season and that's still the aim now.

“While, of course, on Monday night we can get this done, I also understand that the focus that we need to apply and where we need to be for Monday, that will determine how we approach it.

“I have absolutely no doubt we'll approach it in the manner we've approached every single game and hopefully we can go and get a result on Monday.”

Despite there being such a huge prize on offer, Parker is confident he’ll be able to keep his players focused on the challenge that lies ahead.

“I think it's easier for me because of what we’ve done throughout this year. The players have taken everything on board,” he said.

“The game is what it is. There's something at the end of it, which is more, and I understand that. But we need to, as always, there's just one clear laser focus now, which is recover, rest up, let's start prepping as soon as we can for what is a massive game on Monday night.”

Parker added: “I don't think it's difficult [to keep his squad focused], just because that’s been ingrained in them by me and the coaches.

“From the start of this season, our mantra was always each game as it comes. We get to a point in the season now, the most important game for us this week, at this moment in time, was Watford. That was our biggest and most important game.

“Last week, or whenever it was, it was Norwich. The one before that, our biggest game of the season was Coventry. That's just the way we've gone about our work.

“Now we'll enjoy this result. The next game is our biggest game of the season again, which is Sheffield United.”