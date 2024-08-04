Scott Parker on 'connecting' with Burnley fans for the first time, Cadiz friendly and pre-season so far

Scott Parker is looking forward to connecting with Burnley fans for the first time as his side take on their final friendly of the summer.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets finish off their warm weather training camp in Spain with a clash against Cadiz this evening (5.30pm kick-off UK time).

After playing a number of games behind closed doors, Parker is excited to see the Clarets faithful in person ahead of the big kick-off at Luton next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It means a lot,” the 43-year-old told Burnley’s official website.

“It’s a really good time for some of the fans travelling over to see the team and, more importantly, for me and the players to see the fans.

“This will be the first time for all of us to be connected a little bit which we’ve not been able to over the last few weeks for different reasons. We’re really looking forward to the game.”

Parker’s squad have been put through their paces this past week in scorching hot temperatures in Girona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Parker's first press conference since being announced the head coach of Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"It’s been brilliant,” he added. “We’ve had some hard days and tough days and put some really hard work into the team. It’s been a really good trip so far.

"It’s been pretty intense, [but] it’s been exciting too. I’ve been really pleased with how it’s gone so far.

"I’m a firm believer in the environment and culture and making people feel at ease.

"We want to bring in some elite standards and world class habits that I believe in. That means at times I'm demanding and pretty tough. That's the person I am and I try and give that to the players I'm working with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been a chance for me to get the over to the players and try and let the players see me. Let them understand what I expect.”

Reflecting on Burnley’s games to date, which have come against the likes of Newcastle United, Celtic, Hearts, Barnsley and Leganes, Parker added: “The games so far haven’t been traditional 90 minute games.

“We’ve had to mix games up, playing two games at a time or three 30 minutes or a 75-minute match. Just trying to manage minutes for each of the players.”

The club has confirmed this evening’s game will be streamed on Clarets+.