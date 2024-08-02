Former Burnley title winner & Newcastle United man Tommy Cassidy passes away, aged 73
The former midfielder made 72 appearances for the Clarets between 1980 and 1983, following a £30,000 move from Newcastle United.
Cassidy helped Burnley claim the Third Division title during the 1981/82 season before departing for Cyprus, where he linked up with APOEL.
The ex-Northern Ireland international, who was capped 24 times by his country, began his career with Glentoran before making the move over to England to join Newcastle, where he played 239 times.
During his international career, Cassidy – while still at Burnley – was part of the Northern Ireland squad at the 1982 World Cup, featuring in the famous 1-0 win over hosts Spain in Valencia.
After finishing his playing career with APOEL, he started his stint as a manager with the same club before leading a host of teams, including Glentoran and a handful of sides based in the North East.
Cassidy had been living with Alzheimer's in recent years.
The Clarets said in a statement: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of our former player Tommy Cassidy.
“The midfielder helped Burnley lift the Third Division title during his time at Turf Moor.
“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Tommy’s family and friends at this time.”
Posting their own tribute, Newcastle said in a post on X: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former midfielder Tommy Cassidy at the age of 73.
"The thoughts of everyone at Newcastle United are with his family and friends at this sad time."