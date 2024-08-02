'Might underwhelm': EFL expert issues surprise prediction about Burnley’s 2024/25 Championship finish

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EFL expert Gabriel Sutton has surprisingly tipped Burnley to miss out on the Championship play-offs this season.

The Clarets are the current favourites to clinch automatic promotion back to the Premier League alongside Leeds United.

But following the departure of Vincent Kompany and the subsequent arrival of Scott Parker, Sutton states he wouldn’t be surprised if Burnley underwhelm back in the second tier.

Penning his annual pre-season predictions for BetVictor, Sutton has the Clarets finishing in ninth place in the Championship.

He wrote: “When Burnley stormed to the Championship title in 2022/23, they blew their opponents out of the water with an irresistibly swashbuckling style under Vincent Kompany.

“The Clarets are unlikely to enjoy a repeat of that under Scott Parker, who has won two promotions at this level previously with newly-relegated clubs in Fulham and Bournemouth, but without necessarily bringing the wow factor.

“Then again, natives aren’t experiencing too much melancholy for the Kompany brand, even with the Belgian now at Bayern Munich, based on last season’s various PL own goals.

BRUGGE, BELGIUM - JANUARY 15: Head coach / Manager of Club Brugge, Scott Parker looks on during the Jupiler Pro League match between Club Brugge KV and RSC Anderlecht at Jan Breydel Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Brugge, Belgium. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

“Furthermore, with six of 2022/23’s best XI remaining – industrious right-back Connor Roberts, assured centre-back Jordan Beyer, midfield controller Josh Cullen and dynamic creator Josh Brownhill, plus inverted wingers Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson – there’s a world in which Burnley rekindle that synergy without him.

“More likely, though, is Parker’s conservative approach holding the East Lancashire outfit back from achieving the same territorial dominance.

“Parker can bring out the strengths of individual players, having built a crossing side at Craven Cottage to maximise [Aleksandar] Mitrovic, and a transitional Cherries outfit to get the best out of a dangerous left side.

“His sides have never emphatically impressed as a collective, though, basing their success on sporadic moments of individual quality – not always sustainable.

“If the 43-year-old can change his approach, lift the hand-break off, and allow new full-backs Shurandy Sambo and Lucas Pires to fly forward, and any of their plethora of attacking midfield and wide creators to fashion chances for an athletic, high-volume striker in Andreas Hountondji, it might just work out at this level.

“When having to motivate as many as 39 senior players, however – even if that number may decrease – it takes excellent man management qualities.

“While Parker may have taken some of the inspirational wisdom he demonstrated as a captain into his managerial career, it’s a facet of his work that, fairly or not, has gained surprisingly mixed reviews.

“Start slowly and Burnley might underwhelm…”

Burnley to miss out on the top six isn’t the only outlandish prediction Sutton has made for the upcoming season, which gets underway next week.

He’s tipped Sunderland to win the league ahead of Leeds, while he’s forecasted West Brom, Middlesbrough, Luton and Sheffield Wednesday to make up the play-offs.

Burnley’s fierce rivals Blackburn Rovers have been predicted to finish bottom of the pile in 24th, below Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle and recently promoted Oxford United.

Portsmouth and Derby County are both tipped to stay up following their promotions from League One.