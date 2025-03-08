Scott Parker makes Luton Town statement as Burnley face relegation strugglers for second straight game

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 8th Mar 2025, 08:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Burnley face a relegation struggler for the second time in just five days today when they host Luton Town at Turf Moor this afternoon.
Read More
Burnley's predicted final finish after winning game in hand to close the gap on ...

Despite coming down from the Premier League together, the two sides find themselves at differing ends of the Championship table with only 11 games to go.

Scott Parker’s men currently sit third in the table and are right in the hunt for automatic promotion, sitting just two points adrift of Sheffield United in second.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As for the Hatters, it’s been a miserable campaign. Currently languishing inside the bottom three, they’re facing the very real prospect of a second straight demotion.

Parker, however, knows his Burnley side are in for another tough game, just as was the case against Cardiff City in midweek.

“It will be similar to the Cardiff game,” he said. “In my eyes, both teams, when I watch them play, are at the wrong end of it.

“But if we don't approach the game the way that I know we can, it will be a tough game for us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Burnley's English manager Scott Parker watches the players from the touchline during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale stadium in Preston, north-west England on March 1, 2025. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)Burnley's English manager Scott Parker watches the players from the touchline during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale stadium in Preston, north-west England on March 1, 2025. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Burnley's English manager Scott Parker watches the players from the touchline during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale stadium in Preston, north-west England on March 1, 2025. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

“We're looking forward to that. We'll recover now, rest up. It was a late night for us on Tuesday but we'll recover and prep for what will be a tough game at the weekend.”

The pressure was on Burnley at Cardiff to initiate a reaction after being soundly beaten in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Parker’s men were well off the pace as they lost 3-0 to Preston North End in their fifth round tie at Deepdale.

“We definitely got that reaction,” Parker admitted. “I got it for 90 minutes, not just the first-half.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We were short at the weekend, mainly just down to us really and just our energy and our principles of what we've become over the course of this season.

“I thought the energy amongst the group against Cardiff, it was just a real professional performance. I thought we looked like a proper team that understood their roles and understood what was at stake and we managed to get the three points.”

Related topics:BurnleyScott ParkerLuton TownTurf MoorPremier LeagueCardiffSheffield UnitedCardiff CityPreston North End

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice