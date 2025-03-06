Burnley's predicted final finish after winning game in hand to close the gap on Leeds United and Sheffield United
It wasn’t always pretty, but Scott Parker’s men edged past struggling Cardiff City 2-1 to cut the gap to Sheffield United in second back to two points.
Leeds United, meanwhile, lead the way, a further five points ahead of the Clarets.
Burnley will be looking to continue their impressive league form when they host another struggling side in Luton Town on Saturday.
Sheffield United take on Preston North End at Bramall Lane while Leeds United make the trip to Fratton Park to face Portsmouth.
Sunderland, who are still in the mix, sitting six points off the Clarets, must beat Cardiff on Saturday to give themselves any chance of staying in the reckoning.
Following the midweek round of fixtures, the experts at Opta have updated their predicted final table, including the expected points each side will accumulate.
Here it is in full:
Predicted final table
- Leeds United – 99.08pts
- Sheffield United – 92.73pts
- Burnley – 91.80pts
- Sunderland – 83.11pts
- Coventry – 70.28pts
- West Brom – 69.37pts
- Blackburn – 67.48pts
- Bristol City – 66.53pts
- Middlesbrough – 66.14pts
- Watford – 64.29pts
- Norwich – 64.25pts
- Sheffield Wednesday – 60.19pts
- Millwall – 58.77pts
- Preston – 58.59pts
- QPR – 57.00pts
- Swansea – 54.23pts
- Portsmouth – 52.96pts
- Hull – 50.08pts
- Oxford – 49.22pts
- Cardiff – 48.66pts
- Stoke – 48.62pts
- Luton – 42.29pts
- Plymouth – 41.62pts
- Derby – 41.03pts
