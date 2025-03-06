Burnley's predicted final finish after winning game in hand to close the gap on Leeds United and Sheffield United

Burnley won their game in hand on Tuesday night to keep up the pressure on the Championship’s top two.

It wasn’t always pretty, but Scott Parker’s men edged past struggling Cardiff City 2-1 to cut the gap to Sheffield United in second back to two points.

Leeds United, meanwhile, lead the way, a further five points ahead of the Clarets.

Burnley will be looking to continue their impressive league form when they host another struggling side in Luton Town on Saturday.

Sheffield United take on Preston North End at Bramall Lane while Leeds United make the trip to Fratton Park to face Portsmouth.

Sunderland, who are still in the mix, sitting six points off the Clarets, must beat Cardiff on Saturday to give themselves any chance of staying in the reckoning.

Following the midweek round of fixtures, the experts at Opta have updated their predicted final table, including the expected points each side will accumulate.

CARDIFF, WALES - MARCH 04: Zian Flemming of Burnley celebrates his team's second goal scored by team mate Maxime Esteve during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City FC and Burnley FC at Cardiff City Stadium on March 04, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Here it is in full:

Predicted final table

Leeds United – 99.08pts Sheffield United – 92.73pts Burnley – 91.80pts Sunderland – 83.11pts Coventry – 70.28pts West Brom – 69.37pts Blackburn – 67.48pts Bristol City – 66.53pts Middlesbrough – 66.14pts Watford – 64.29pts Norwich – 64.25pts Sheffield Wednesday – 60.19pts Millwall – 58.77pts Preston – 58.59pts QPR – 57.00pts Swansea – 54.23pts Portsmouth – 52.96pts Hull – 50.08pts Oxford – 49.22pts Cardiff – 48.66pts Stoke – 48.62pts Luton – 42.29pts Plymouth – 41.62pts Derby – 41.03pts