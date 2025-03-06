Burnley's predicted final finish after winning game in hand to close the gap on Leeds United and Sheffield United

Burnley won their game in hand on Tuesday night to keep up the pressure on the Championship’s top two.
Scott Parker reacts to Burnley's clean sheet run being ended by Cardiff City as ...

It wasn’t always pretty, but Scott Parker’s men edged past struggling Cardiff City 2-1 to cut the gap to Sheffield United in second back to two points.

Leeds United, meanwhile, lead the way, a further five points ahead of the Clarets.

Burnley will be looking to continue their impressive league form when they host another struggling side in Luton Town on Saturday.

Sheffield United take on Preston North End at Bramall Lane while Leeds United make the trip to Fratton Park to face Portsmouth.

Sunderland, who are still in the mix, sitting six points off the Clarets, must beat Cardiff on Saturday to give themselves any chance of staying in the reckoning.

Following the midweek round of fixtures, the experts at Opta have updated their predicted final table, including the expected points each side will accumulate.

CARDIFF, WALES - MARCH 04: Zian Flemming of Burnley celebrates his team's second goal scored by team mate Maxime Esteve during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City FC and Burnley FC at Cardiff City Stadium on March 04, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)CARDIFF, WALES - MARCH 04: Zian Flemming of Burnley celebrates his team's second goal scored by team mate Maxime Esteve during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City FC and Burnley FC at Cardiff City Stadium on March 04, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Here it is in full:

Predicted final table

  1. Leeds United – 99.08pts
  2. Sheffield United – 92.73pts
  3. Burnley – 91.80pts
  4. Sunderland – 83.11pts
  5. Coventry – 70.28pts
  6. West Brom – 69.37pts
  7. Blackburn – 67.48pts
  8. Bristol City – 66.53pts
  9. Middlesbrough – 66.14pts
  10. Watford – 64.29pts
  11. Norwich – 64.25pts
  12. Sheffield Wednesday – 60.19pts
  13. Millwall – 58.77pts
  14. Preston – 58.59pts
  15. QPR – 57.00pts
  16. Swansea – 54.23pts
  17. Portsmouth – 52.96pts
  18. Hull – 50.08pts
  19. Oxford – 49.22pts
  20. Cardiff – 48.66pts
  21. Stoke – 48.62pts
  22. Luton – 42.29pts
  23. Plymouth – 41.62pts
  24. Derby – 41.03pts
