Scott Parker makes Josh Brownhill underrated claim as Burnley skipper quashes Malaysia call-up speculation

Scott Parker believes his free-scoring Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill doesn’t always get the recognition he deserves.

The Clarets skipper has been in superb form for Parker’s side this season, leading the scoring charts with nine goals from midfield.

Now in his sixth season at Turf Moor, Brownhill has been a virtual ever-present in Burnley’s midfield since signing from Bristol City in January 2020.

“There are not enough words to compliment Browny,” Parker said.

“He’s a driving force in this team, he’s got brilliant box habits and he’s always in and around the right areas.

“He’s got huge quality and he’s now got nine for the season, so he’s been fundamental for us."

When asked if the 29-year-old remains underrated, Parker added: “He is. He’s an exceptional footballer.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Josh Brownhill of Burnley reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Watford FC at Turf Moor on December 21, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

“One, he’s a good type as a human being. That gives you half a chance in the world we’re in. But he’s also got huge quality.

“He’s been in and round this division and the Premier League for some time and you can see that in him. He fully deserves to be in the form he’s in.

“He had a little bit of a cold against Sheffield United as well, which says a lot about the man really. I’m really pleased with him.”

Brownhill is out on his own as Burnley’s top goalscorer this season with nine, with Jaidon Anthony and Zian Flemming joint second on the list with three.

The goal-getter has excelled playing in a slightly more advanced role in recent weeks, featuring ahead of Josh Cullen and Josh Laurent in a midfield three.

Parker’s comments come as Brownhill took to social media to address speculation he was being considered for an international call-up for Malaysia.

The midfielder quashed the rumours, which mistakenly claimed he had Malaysian roots in his family.

“Just wanted to address the situation of some rumours that have gone around,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

“Unfortunately my only nationality is English and I am not Malaysian as some people may think.

“I’m not quite sure how this has all started but do want to clear it up, but thanks for the support regardless.”