Scott Parker issues rallying call ahead of Burnley's final five games - starting with Norwich City

Scott Parker has called on his Burnley players to take advantage of the “incredible” position they’ve put themselves in.

The Clarets sit in second place in the Championship table, level on points with leaders Leeds United and two ahead of Sheffield United in third.

Parker’s side have the chance to reclaim top spot tonight when they play first, taking on Norwich City at Turf Moor – before four further games follow.

When asked what he wants to see from his players from the final five games of the season, Parker said: “First and foremost, the commitment levels of what we've brought this season needs to be a given – and I don't question that one bit. We've proven it over the course of this. With five games left, I suspect that'll be exactly the same.

“They often speak about the emotional rollercoaster of what end of seasons bring and I bring the experiences in me as a player in that. Teams that I've been in that have won leagues. Teams that I've been in that have been relegated.

“At the final stages of any season, the emotional rollercoaster is key, I'm very conscious of that.

“We're in an unbelievable place and we've done that through a real consistency in behaviours and a real consistency in mindset.

Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, shows appreciation to the fans following 2-1 victory after the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City FC and Burnley FC at The Coventry Building Society Arena on April 05, 2025 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

“You often ask me about what other teams are doing, or: ‘you can go X amount of points or they can go X amount of points away from you’. I've been very consistent with the team and I've been very consistent with you, it's absolutely irrelevant.

“We need to stay focused on what we're doing each game as it comes. With the same commitment, the same confidence, the same energy and enthusiasm.

“We're in a blessed position. We started out this season wanting to be contending to get automatic promotion. The bigger picture was wanting to get promoted, so we're in a blessed position because that's where we're competing now.

“It could always be very, very different. I could reference many, many teams that all wanted that same goal this year or throughout the seasons of being in the Championship.

“We need to take this with huge energy and huge excitement. We've put ourselves in an incredible position and we need to keep driving that.”