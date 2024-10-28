Scott Parker issues Jeremy Sarmiento update after Burnley winger misses second straight game
Sarmiento picked up a slight knock in training on Tuesday on the eve of Wednesday night’s away game at Hull City.
Head coach Scott Parker had hoped the 22-year-old would be back in time to feature three days later against QPR, but once again he was missing from Burnley’s squad as they played out a frustrating 0-0 draw.
With Burnley not in action again until Sunday, when they face Millwall at The Den, that gives Sarmiento more time to prove his fitness.
Addressing Sarmiento’s absence after yesterday’s game, Parker said: “He was close, but we didn’t want to risk it. We’re hoping to have him back for Millwall.”
Sarmiento’s continued absence meant Burnley were without 10 players through injury against QPR on Saturday.
Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Joe Worrall all remain absent.
Mike Tresor, meanwhile, is back in training following a lengthy lay-off but is still working up his match fitness.
The Clarets, who are unbeaten in nine, remain second in the Championship table despite drawing back-to-back games.
Next weekend’s clash against Millwall takes place on a Sunday (3pm kick-off) after being selected for live coverage on Sky Sports.
Parker’s men then take on West Brom away from home on an unusual Thursday night, before hosting Swansea City at the weekend – again on a Sunday.
