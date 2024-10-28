Scott Parker issues Jeremy Sarmiento update after Burnley winger misses second straight game

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley will hope to have Jeremy Sarmiento back available for next week’s trip to Millwall after the winger missed a second consecutive game.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarmiento picked up a slight knock in training on Tuesday on the eve of Wednesday night’s away game at Hull City.

Head coach Scott Parker had hoped the 22-year-old would be back in time to feature three days later against QPR, but once again he was missing from Burnley’s squad as they played out a frustrating 0-0 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Burnley not in action again until Sunday, when they face Millwall at The Den, that gives Sarmiento more time to prove his fitness.

Addressing Sarmiento’s absence after yesterday’s game, Parker said: “He was close, but we didn’t want to risk it. We’re hoping to have him back for Millwall.”

Sarmiento’s continued absence meant Burnley were without 10 players through injury against QPR on Saturday.

Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Joe Worrall all remain absent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Jeremy Sarmiento of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Preston North End FC at Turf Moor on October 05, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Mike Tresor, meanwhile, is back in training following a lengthy lay-off but is still working up his match fitness.

The Clarets, who are unbeaten in nine, remain second in the Championship table despite drawing back-to-back games.

Next weekend’s clash against Millwall takes place on a Sunday (3pm kick-off) after being selected for live coverage on Sky Sports.

Parker’s men then take on West Brom away from home on an unusual Thursday night, before hosting Swansea City at the weekend – again on a Sunday.