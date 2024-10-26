Scott Parker makes 'best performance' claim despite Burnley's frustrating goalless draw against QPR
The Clarets enjoyed total control of proceedings, producing 22 shots on goal and dominating 75 per cent of possession.
But once again Parker’s men were found wanting in the final third, where they were unable to find that killer breakthrough.
Speaking after the game, Parker said: “We’re frustrated for sure. There’s real frustration.
“They’ve come here with a gameplan to survive. It was a boxing match really that was going to end in the 10th or 11th round, you jab your way and beat them up, go to the body and go to the head and hope you knock them out late on, but it didn’t materialise for us today. That wasn’t the case.
“Firstly I’m gutted for the players. I asked the players to put in a dominant performance coming out of a three-game week, we’ve been on the road and there’s been a lot of travel - that’s not an excuse but obviously as a coach you’re always fearful of what that could look like - but we were everything what I wanted us to look like.
“I understand the frustration of us not getting the job done or not converting the chances we’ve had, but sometimes that’s the way it is and sometimes that’s football.” Parker added: “The performance was arguably our best performance of the season.
“A team has come here with 11 players and, I’m not saying it in any disrespectful way because QPR have come here and done a brilliant job and they walk away from here with what their sole purpose was, but it was a half-pitch game today. We closed the door on absolutely everything and you’re playing against a team that has packed the box, put men in and around it and it was difficult for us.
“Those spaces become really small and the game is probably going to be defined on a shot from outside the or a deflection, because there are so many bodies in front of you, but we didn’t manage to do that.”
