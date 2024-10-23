Scott Parker hints at making changes to his Burnley side for 'unique' Hull City test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker has hinted he may look to make changes to freshen up his Burnley side for tonight’s clash against Hull City.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets head to Humberside this evening (7.45pm kick-off) looking to make it back-to-back wins after overcoming Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 at the weekend.

Now unbeaten in seven, Parker could be forgiven for sticking with the side that performed so well at Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with three games in the space of a week, Burnley’s head coach suggested he might look to make a few tweaks.

When asked if there are likely to be changes at the MKM Stadium, Parker said: “Yeah maybe, there’s an opportunity there with a three-game week. It’s definitely something we’re going to have to look at.

“We will see how the boys come out of Saturday’s game, but it’s a busy week for us and with the games coming thick and fast there’s probably an element of us needing to freshen things up. But we will see how the boys come back and then we will prep accordingly.

“I’ve got a squad here and I anticipate to use that squad when need be. I trust every single one of those players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Burnley FC at Hillsborough on October 19, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

“As always, we will see how those players recover and then we’ll take a call from there.”

Burnley lost top spot on Sunday when Hull were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Sunderland, thanks to a controversial goal from Wilson Isidor.

After winning three on the bounce, the Tigers have now lost their last two and have struggled at home especially, winning just one of their five games to date.

Despite that, Parker is expecting a challenging test, adding: “They’re a good side. They play a real unique way. They’re a side that will cause teams problems by the way they play, so it’s another tough game away from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As always, we will prep to go there to try and dominate and put our stamp on the game like we did on Saturday.

“In terms of the mentality and the way we were on Saturday, it’s quite a simple message to the players, we want the same again. But there will be different aspects against Hull in terms of tactical things that we’ll need to look at.”