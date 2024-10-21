Bookies' new predicted final Championship table after Burnley overcome Sheffield Wednesday but Sunderland reclaim top spot

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 21st Oct 2024, 08:00 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2024, 18:24 BST
Burnley momentarily moved into top spot in the Championship on Saturday before being replaced by Sunderland 24 hours later.

Scott Parker’s men made it seven games unbeaten with a commanding 2-0 victory away to Sheffield Wednesday, thanks to goals in either half from Jaidon Anthony and Josh Brownhill.

The Black Cats reclaimed top spot on Sunday though when they edged past Hull City 1-0 at the MKM Stadium, to sit top of the tree just one point ahead of the Clarets. Leeds United and Sheffield United sit two points further back.

Burnley will be looking to continue their good form when they take on Hull themselves in Humberside on Wednesday night.

Following this weekend’s action, a fresh prediction has been issued by the bookmakers on how they see the final table presenting itself.

Here, in reverse order, is the full rundown based on the very latest odds.

Relegation odds: 4/5

1. 24th: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: 4/5 Photo: Tom Dulat

Relegation odds: 10/11

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 10/11 Photo: Gareth Copley

Relegation odds: 5/4

3. 22nd: Cardiff City (relegated)

Relegation odds: 5/4 Photo: Dan Mullan

Relegation odds: 2/1

4. 21st: QPR

Relegation odds: 2/1 Photo: Tom Dulat

