Scott Parker’s men made it seven games unbeaten with a commanding 2-0 victory away to Sheffield Wednesday, thanks to goals in either half from Jaidon Anthony and Josh Brownhill.

The Black Cats reclaimed top spot on Sunday though when they edged past Hull City 1-0 at the MKM Stadium, to sit top of the tree just one point ahead of the Clarets. Leeds United and Sheffield United sit two points further back.

Burnley will be looking to continue their good form when they take on Hull themselves in Humberside on Wednesday night.

Following this weekend’s action, a fresh prediction has been issued by the bookmakers on how they see the final table presenting itself.