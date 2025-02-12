Scott Parker fires Hull City warning to his Burnley players following recent shock Sheffield United win

Burnley shouldn’t be fooled by Hull City’s lowly position in the Championship table according to their boss Scott Parker.

The Clarets welcome the Tigers to Turf Moor tonight looking to extend their impressive unbeaten run, which now stands at 20 games and stretches over 100 days.

Hull currently languish just one position and one point above the relegation zone, but have beaten some top sides in recent weeks, none more so than the 3-0 victory away to Sheffield United.

Fresh from the weekend’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Southampton, Parker is expecting yet another tough challenge back in the thick of league action.

“All focus goes onto Wednesday, which is a big game for us,” he told Clarets+.

“It’s not going to be an easy game, it’s a tough team and you can see that with some of their recent results, going to Sheffield United and getting a very good result.

“They recruited very well in January, a new manager has come in and they will be an organised team with some real quality as well.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Scott Parker, manager of Burnley, before the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Burnley at St Mary's Stadium on February 08, 2025 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

“No game is easy in this division but we’re now coming towards the back end with 15 games left.

“As always, we will do our work, we will be diligent and we will prepare to put a good performance in.”

Despite making eight changes in the cup at the weekend, Parker was impressed with the impact of some of his fringe players, while Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond also returned from injury.

All of a sudden Burnley’s squad is blessed with quality across the pitch, giving Parker some big selection headaches in the coming weeks.

“It’s always difficult, because you know the hardest part of my job is knowing there’s only a limited number of numbers you can select,” Parker added.

“Some boys are always going to be disappointed and sometimes might feel it’s a bit unfair or a bit unjust, but these are the dynamics we’re in.

“But the performances on Saturday from the lads that have only had a certain amount of time can only do themselves some good.”