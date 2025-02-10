How does Burnley’s net spend across the 2024/25 season compare to their Championship rivals?

Scott Parker appeared to be left with mixed emotions as he reflected on Burnley’s business during the January transfer window.

The Clarets boosted their chances of returning to the Premier League by adding the likes of Silkeborg full-back Oliver Sonne, Ajax winger Jaydon Banel and former Newcastle United and Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey to their squad. A free transfer move for Ashley Barnes saw the former Clarets favourite return to Turf Moor and Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards was secured on a loan deal after he worked under Parker during his time at Tottenham Hotspur’s academy.

There were a number of outgoings as Jay Rodriguez made a free transfer switch to ambitious League One club Wrexham and the likes of Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix and Han-Noah Massengo all headed out on loan. However, it was John Egan’s move to Championship rivals Hull City that appeared to have left the Clarets boss with somewhat mixed emotions as he praised the impact made by the former Sheffield United defender on and off the pitch during the first half of the season.

Speaking on Friday, he said: “Fundamentally, he’s (Egan) a very good human being that holds some real core values. I see that every day in him. He’s someone who drove a culture here, which was everything I wanted him to be. But with three months left on his contract and the security, plus he’s going to play football, so that meant I couldn’t stand in his way. While I'd like to have, that probably wasn't the right thing to do from my side. He leaves the club with our blessing and someone that, like I said, I’m really pleased what he did for us.”

With the January transfer window now closed for business and thoughts of further additions now parked until the summer months, we take a look at how Burnley’s net spend across this season compares to their second tier rivals with the help of figures provided by TransferMarkt.

What is the net spend of Burnley and their Championship rivals across the 2024/25 season?

1st: Leeds United - €130.48m profit 2nd. Burnley - €53.52m profit 3rd: Watford - €26.72m profit 4th: Sheffield United - €25.12m profit 5th: Hull City - €11.27m profit 6th: Blackburn Rovers - €8.61m profit 7th: Norwich City - €6.85m profit 8th: Sunderland - €5.95m 9th: Plymouth Argyle - €5.68m profit 10th: Millwall - €4.06m profit 11th: Middlesbrough - €1.6m profit 12th: Derby County - €1.31m profit 13th: Cardiff City - €0.18m loss 14th: Stoke City - €2.16m loss 15th: Queens Park Rangers - €3.67m loss 16th: Oxford United - €3.82m loss 17th: West Bromwich Albion - €4.11m loss 18th: Sheffield Wednesday - €4.35m loss 19th: Portsmouth - €4.60m loss 20th: Preston North End - €4.63m loss 21st: Bristol City - €4.90m loss 22nd: Swansea City - €5.43m loss 23rd: Luton Town - €7.35m loss 24th: Coventry City - €17.25m loss

