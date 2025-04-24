Scott Parker emphasises full focus on Burnley amid Tottenham Hotspur 'admirers' claim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker insists he remains fully focused on Burnley amid speculation linking him with his former club Tottenham.

Fresh off the back of sealing promotion to the Premier League on Easter Monday, reports soon emerged in the national media that Spurs are big “admirers” of the 44-year-old.

While Ange Postecoglou currently remains in charge, serious questions have been asked about his future following a miserable campaign, which sees Spurs sit 16th in the Premier League table having lost 18 times.

The Australian head coach could still finish the campaign with some silverware, however, having led Tottenham to the semi-finals of the Europa League, where they face Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

It has been suggested in some quarters though that Postecoglou could still lose his job even if he were to clinch a European trophy.

Tottenham is a club very close to Parker’s heart, having spent three years there as a player before later beginning his coaching journey with their academy.

When asked about the speculation, Parker said: “I think at the moment I've got one single focus and that's Burnley and that's us and what we've done this year. That's exactly where my focus is.

Parker is said to have 'admirers' at his former club Tottenham (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“Football brings around rumours and constant things like that. But I’m absolutely fully, fully focused on what we're doing here and what we've done here and finishing off this season, really.”

Parker was speaking ahead of Saturday’s lunch-time clash against QPR in Burnley’s second-to-last game of the season.

The Clarets boss is keen to finish the season on another high and fight Leeds United all the way to the finishing line for the Championship title.

As it currently stands, Daniel Farke’s side lead the way thanks to a much superior goal difference, however one slip-up could pave the way for Burnley to take advantage.

“It would mean everything [to win the title] and that's our aim now,” Parker added.

“We've ticked one box and that box was to get out of this division and back into the Premier League, where this club deserves to be and these players deserve to be.

“The next one now is can we tick another one and try and become champions of this division really? That's the sole aim now.”