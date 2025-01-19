Scott Parker discusses significance of Burnley's unbeaten run following Sunderland drama
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Despite facing two penalties, the Clarets managed to salvage a 0-0 draw thanks to James Trafford’s late heroics.
It means Parker’s side are now unbeaten in their last 15 games in league and cup, with their last defeat coming away to Millwall at the start of November.
“It's massively important,” he said.
“I think the commitment as ever and the endeavour, just everything, around the stadium was absolutely incredible.
“Even when the game started to come away from us in certain moments, certainly in the second half, I thought our fans were immense really. Obviously it gives us that impetus with the two saves as well. So overall I’m really pleased.
“I’m pleased that we’ve come out of it with a point and the record stays intact, it’s now 15 unbeaten and it’s another clean sheet too.
“But we’ll still need to review certain bits of this game.”
Burnley have still only lost two games all season, with their first defeat coming against the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light back in August.
Parker’s side are still drawing too many games though, with 11 of their 27 league fixtures ending level.
Up next for the Clarets is a long trip to Devon to face Plymouth Argyle, who are under new management following the appointment of Miron Muslic, who replayed Wayne Rooney earlier this month.
Burnley claimed a 1-0 win over Argyle at Turf Moor earlier in the season thanks to Josh Brownhill’s penalty.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.