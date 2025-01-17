Scott Parker delivers 'young' and 'dynamic' Sunderland verdict ahead of Burnley’s crunch clash
The Clarets return to league action tonight when they take on the Black Cats in front of the Sky Sports cameras at Turf Moor.
A victory would hand Burnley’s promotion hopes a huge boost, currently sitting second in the table just a point off top spot.
Sunderland have done well to remain in the promotion mix, currently sitting fourth and just two points adrift of Parker’s men.
“They're a very good side,” he said. “I think they've proven that over the course of this season as well.
“They’re a really well-coached team and have done remarkably well. They've got individuals and pace in their team that we need to be fully aware of and we will be.
“We face similar teams and similar qualities and we've dealt with that pretty well, so as always we'll approach this game and try and be as dominant as we can and try and take everything we can out of this game and try and nullify them to the best we can.”
Many had expected Regis Le Bris’ side to fade away in the hunt for automatic promotion, with Burnley, Leeds United and Sheffield United battling it out for two spots.
But the Black Cats have defied expectations and, with just one defeat to their name in their last eight, remain one of the division’s form sides.
“They’re a really good side,” Parker added.
“It’s a young team, a dynamic team with quality at the top end of the pitch. Their playing style as well can cause issues and problems.
“But it’s nothing that we've not really faced before, so we're looking forward to the game.”
