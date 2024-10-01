Scott Parker addresses Burnley’s lack of goals since prolific opening two games of the season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker insists he’s got full confidence in Burnley’s strikers to come up trumps this season.

Since the opening two games of the season, where the Clarets scored an impressive nine goals against Luton Town and Cardiff City, Parker’s men have only found the back of the net on four occasions in their following five games.

Main striker Lyle Foster has only found the back of the net once so far this term, while fellow forwards Jay Rodriguez and Zian Flemming have yet to get off the mark, although they’ve barely played.

When asked if he’s concerned about the lack of goals from Burnley’s strikers, Parker said: “Not really. In context Jay and Zian haven’t had a lot of minutes, so it would be unfair to judge them on that.

“In terms of Lyle, he’s probably been a bit disrupted with the international duty. Before the break he got on the scoresheet and he’s been a real threat for us in terms of assisting, the goal at Luton certainly comes to mind.

“For sure as a team there are elements to our game we want to improve on in the attacking half of the field. That’s not just the [number] nines, that’s just generally as a group, because we want to deliver good opportunities for these boys.

“There isn’t any concern individually on that, but as a team maybe there are things we need to keep pushing and nudging to ensure we’re constantly a threat and creating good chances for our boys to put them in the back of the net.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Lyle Foster of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Blackburn Rovers FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

“But I have good confidence in those boys and where we will be.”

Foster drew some criticism from supporters on Saturday for his performance during the disappointing goalless draw against Oxford United.

The South African international missed a couple of good chances but also lacked a presence when the Clarets needed to keep the ball in the final third.

But speaking after the game, Parker offered an alternative view, adding: “I thought for large parts there was anyone that didn’t perform at the levels that we expect.

“I thought Lyle Foster led the line superbly well in terms of his energy. Our pressing was very, very good and we really nullified to them to very few chances.

“The overriding factor in the game was the moments, when they came, they might be few and far between and you need to take them and we didn’t manage to do that.”