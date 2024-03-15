Sander Berge opens up on Burnley struggles as search continues for 'final piece'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets host Brentford this weekend looking to claim a first win in 11 attempts, having not claimed three points since overcoming Fulham just before Christmas.

It leaves Vincent Kompany’s men in a perilous position in the league table, sitting 19th and 10 points adrift of safety.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on Burnley’s struggles this season, Berge admits the side probably lacked a little bit of experience during the early stages of the campaign - and since then it’s been difficult to build up any momentum.

“It was a tough start for everyone,” the 26-year-old told BBC Sport.

“Many of us were new to the league. We were very young and needed time to gel a little bit together.

“We haven’t been fortunate enough to get those few wins on the bounce to really get going and that obviously builds up a little bit.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Nayef Aguerd of West Ham United holds off Sander Berge of Burnley during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley FC at London Stadium on March 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You try to figure out how to win games and it’s just that final piece.”

Heading into this weekend’s encounter against an out-of-sorts Brentford side, Berge is adamant that one win could be the start of something for Kompany’s men.

When asked if the belief is still there, the Norwegian said: “Always. That’s the mindset and that comes from the top.

“Against West Ham we showed that, because we came out on the front foot and we’ve had a lot of close, close games. It’s been really fine margins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The West Ham game, when you’re 2-0 up you can’t say anything else other than it being a missed opportunity.”

With Burnley, Berge’s former side Sheffield United and Luton Town all occupying the bottom three spots, the gulf between the top flight and the Championship is there for everyone to see.

“The Premier League and the Championship are two very different leagues, it’s day and night,” Berge said.

“It’s easy now with the bottom three being Burnley, Luton and Sheffield United that the gap is big, but it’s just for us to show we can get better and we can do better.