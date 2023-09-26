Salford City v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details for Carabao Cup third round tie

Burnley take a brief break from league action when they take on Salford City in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Vincent Kompany’s men will be looking to record a morale-boosting victory after suffering another cruel defeat at the weekend, this time against Manchester United.

The Clarets reached this stage of the competition thanks to a 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest in the last round thanks to Zeki Amdouni’s late winner.

As for their opponents, Salford have made a difficult start to the season, sitting fourth from bottom in the League Two table.

Neil Wood’s side have done well in the Carabao Cup though, causing back-to-back upsets against Championship opposition Preston North End and Leeds United, both on penalties.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

SALFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: A general view outside of the Peninsula Stadium ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match between Salford City and Notts County at Peninsula Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Salford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

The match is being held at Salford’s Peninsula Stadium on Tuesday, September 26. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Is it on TV?

No. The game has not been selected for live coverage. Manchester United v Crystal Palace and Newcastle United v Manchester City have been picked instead.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on the Burnley Express’ website, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis.

What’s the latest team news?

Lyle Foster misses out again through suspension, serving the second game of his three-match ban.

Elsewhere, Hjalmar Ekdal (knee), Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Johann Gudmundsson could also be a doubt after being forced off after just 18 minutes against Man Utd on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“It’s a good game for us.

“There are a lot of players you haven’t seen yet that we think have a lot of talent and quality and hopefully we’ll be able to bring them closer to what we want to do.

“I’m looking forward to the game.”

What are the predicted teams?

Salford: Cairns, Ingram, Mariappa, Tilt, John, Watt, Humbles, Mallan, Watson, McAleny, Smith

Burnley: Muric, Vitinho, O’Shea, Al-Dakhil, Delcroix, Cork, Brownhill, Berge, Benson, Bruun Larsen, Rodriguez

Who is the referee?

Oliver Langford. He’s refereed six games so far this season, dishing out 24 yellow cards and two reds. The last time he took charge of a Burnley game was back in April for the 0-0 draw against Reading.

What are the latest odds?

Salford: 6/1

Draw: 15/4

Burnley: 4/11