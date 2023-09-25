Vincent Kompany makes upbeat Burnley vow after challenging start to life back in the Premier League
The Clarets were narrowly edged out 1-0 by Manchester United on Saturday night, with Bruno Fernandes’ wonder strike on the stroke of half-time the difference.
Kompany’s men were much improved from their previous three home defeats to Man City, Aston Villa and Tottenham, but they were unable to find a way past Andre Onana in the United goal.
The result leaves Burnley bottom of the table on just one point, having lost all four of their home games so far this term.
Despite the disappointing start to the season, Kompany remains confident Burnley’s fortunes will soon turn around.
He said: “These guys know, we got the fixture list. I opened the fixture list at the very beginning and I have a rational mind, so I thought ‘okay, we’ve got 14 new players and you see fixtures against City, United, Villa, Newcastle, Chelsea, Tottenham all within the first 10 games. You know this might be a difficult start, especially with a newly promoted team.
“But when you look at the performance today, our moment will come. Our moment will come.”
Prior to the United game, Kompany wanted to see his side make progress against the top sides having shipped an alarming 11 goals in three games against Man City, Villa and Spurs, where they were far too open and easy to play through.
The Clarets looked a lot more disciplined against Erik ten Hag’s side, who were limited to very little in the way of clear-cut opportunities.
“It was obvious to see it was a good performance, but it doesn’t mean it’s going to be like this every game. But this was a good performance,” Kompany added.
“We’ll have to work hard to try and have a good performance in the next game again, but it’s not going to be easy, ever.
“Not everyone knows they belong in the Premier League, we have a lot of players who are starting their careers in the Premier League and I hope this gives them confidence at least and the rest will pay off with hard work.”